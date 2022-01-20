Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,269 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.