Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

