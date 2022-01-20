Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

