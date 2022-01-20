Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,769 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

