Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SPX worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPXC opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

