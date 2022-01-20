Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 234,105 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234,105 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 948,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

