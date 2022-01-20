Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.65 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

