Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.49 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

