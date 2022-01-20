Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,572 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 259,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of PM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.