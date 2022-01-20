Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.47 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.79 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

