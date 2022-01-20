Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 4,610 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $453.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

