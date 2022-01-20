Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

