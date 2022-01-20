Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $6.06 Million Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 384,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

