Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 987 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

NYSE HD opened at $359.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

