Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $498.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.50 million and the highest is $500.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.
KMT opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.