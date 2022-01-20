Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $498.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.50 million and the highest is $500.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

KMT opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

