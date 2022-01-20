VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 18,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443,993 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.87.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

