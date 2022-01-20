Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,695 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after buying an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

