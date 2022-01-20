Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $377,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $642.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $679.72 and a 200-day moving average of $625.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

