Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 977 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

