Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

