SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 268,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.09 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

