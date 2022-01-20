Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

American States Water stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

