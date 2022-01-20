Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $68,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

