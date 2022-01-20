AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,272 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.