Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

