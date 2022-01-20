DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 3.7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 39,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,765,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

