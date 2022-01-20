Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $300.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.19% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

ROKU stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.82. Roku has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 298,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,337,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

