MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.11. 79,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,426,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

