National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,364,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 692.8 days.

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

