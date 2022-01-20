Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Grows By 28.1%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PBMLF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.