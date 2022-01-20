California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,580 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $76,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

