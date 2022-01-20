California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73.56 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $73,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of CMI opened at $231.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $230.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.