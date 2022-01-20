William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $269,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

