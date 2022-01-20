California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $69,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,273,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,412,000 after purchasing an additional 101,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $493.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.68 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

