Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

