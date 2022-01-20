AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,600 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,565,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

