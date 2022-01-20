Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.74.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

