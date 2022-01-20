Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of SRC opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

