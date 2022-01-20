Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,023,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

