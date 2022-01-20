Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,500 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accolade were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of ACCD opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

