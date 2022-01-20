KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNF opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.33.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

