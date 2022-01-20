First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,531 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of FSLR opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

