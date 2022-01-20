OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $871,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.59.

NYSE:SYK opened at $258.30 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.