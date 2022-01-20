OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $939,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amdocs by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

