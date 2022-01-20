Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

