EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 64.6% over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 135.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 316.7%.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnLink Midstream stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.