Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Insulet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Insulet stock opened at $235.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day moving average of $284.32. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.