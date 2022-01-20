Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

