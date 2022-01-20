OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,576 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

