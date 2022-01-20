William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $97,216,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.73.

SBAC opened at $321.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

